BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston has recorded its first human case of West Nile Virus so far this year, officials announced Tuesday.

The Boston Public Health Commission in a statement said the Boston resident who fell ill is a man in his 60s. Officials said he was receiving treatment as of Tuesday night and his condition was improving.

The health commission in its statement said the man did not travel before his infection and did not present with any other risk factors associated with contracting West Nile.

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne illness. People who are older than 50 years of age are at higher risk of developing serious symptoms, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.

When symptomatic, people with West Nile Virus can suffer high fever, severe headache, lack of coordination, and muscle paralysis.

In addition to the Boston case, officials with the state Department of Public Health have recorded three other human cases of West Nile so far this year.

The state’s first case occurred in a man in his 40s in Hampden County in late July. The second case impacted a man in his 70s in Middlesex County. The third case happened in Norfolk County and impacted a man in his 60s.

The Department of Public Health monitors mosquito-borne viruses and has documented West Nile in nearly 270 mosquito samples across the state this year. The department has raised the risk level for West Nile transmission to either moderate or high in several communities including all of Bristol, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Norfolk counties, and part of Berkshire, Hampden, Middlesex, Worcester, Essex, and Barnstable counties.

While grappling with West Nile, officials have also dealt with the rising threat of EEE, a rare but deadly mosquito-borne virus.

Experts in Massachusetts have found EEE in 73 mosquito samples this year. As of Wednesday, officials documented one human case of the virus in the state.

A New Hampshire man recently died due to EEE and officials in Vermont have also confirmed a human case in their state.

Crews began spraying pesticide in parts of Plymouth and Worcester counties Tuesday in an effort to curb mosquito populations in the area.

While they hope the pesticide will be beneficial, officials have urged community members to take steps to protect themselves, including using bug spray, wearing long sleeves and pants, and avoiding outdoor activities at times when mosquitoes are active, if possible.

