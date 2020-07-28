Boston records second official heat wave of 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston recorded its second official heat wave of the summer on Tuesday.

The city reached 95 degrees, according to 7NEWS Cheif Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

A heat wave is defined as three or more days of 90-degree or higher temperatures.

Boston hit 91 degrees on Sunday, and 95 degrees on Monday.

Thunderstorms rolled through the region Tuesday afternoon.

Less humid air is on the way for coastal areas though the heat could persist inland.

Residents hoping to find relief from the sweltering conditions crowded beaches and local splash centers over the weekend as Boston declared opened cooling centers and declared a heat emergency.

The first heatwave struck just last weekend.

Providence Rhode, Island hit 100 degrees Tuesday for the first time since 2011.

