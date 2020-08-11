Boston records third heat wave of 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - With temperatures reaching past 90 degrees for the third day in a row, Boston has officially hit its third heat wave of 2020.

Suffolk County, along with parts of Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol and Worcester counties, are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Southern New Hampshire is also under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Despite temperatures reaching into the mid-90s, the feels-like temperatures are projected to range between 95 and 102 degrees.

Temperatures are also expected to reach up to the 90s on Wednesday followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The public is reminded to drink plenty of water, try to stay in a cool place, use sunscreen, not leave children or pets in vehicles, and to watch for signs of heat exhaustion, which include heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea and muscle aches.

