Boston Red Sox 2019 schedule released, includes games in London

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox released their 2019 regular season schedule on Wednesday, which features a two-game series in London and rare Fenway Park appearances by the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

The Sox will open the season on March 28 with a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners. They will return home to face the Toronto Blue Jays in their home opener on April 9.

Major League Baseball will hold its first-ever regular season games in London with a special two-game series between the Red Sox and Yankees on June 29 and 30. The rivals will also square off in two additional series in Boston and three in New York.

The Dodgers and Giants will each make a visit to Boston in July and September, respectively. The Dodgers last played at Fenway in 2010 and the Giants in 2016.

Boston will also visit Chase Field for a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Coors Field for a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies and Petco Park for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Check out the full schedule below:

The 2019 #RedSox schedule has been released! (but we‘ve still got work to do in 2018) 📆: https://t.co/WXHNQDScsE pic.twitter.com/4XNzJS0GCD — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 22, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)