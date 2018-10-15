Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale released from hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox ace left-hander Chris Sale was released from the hospital Monday after spending the night with a stomach illness.

The Red Sox announced that Sale had been admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital in the seventh inning of Sunday night’s Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against Houston.

Sale, 29, reported the illness earlier in the day and was held overnight for observation, according to the team.

It is not clear when Sale will pitch again but he will rejoin the team in Houston on Tuesday.

Sale struggled with his control in Boston’s 7-2 loss to the Astros in the series opener Saturday night. He allowed two runs with four walks and a hit batter in four innings despite giving up just one hit.

Sale picked up the win in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees when he pitched into the sixth inning.

Red Sox announce Chris Sale was released from MGH this morning and was cleared to rejoin the team in Houston tomorrow. — Trey Daerr (@TreyDaerr) October 15, 2018

