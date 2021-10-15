HOUSTON (WHDH) — The Boston Red Sox on Friday officially set their 26-man roster for their American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

In a notable move, the club opted to remove All-Star reliever Matt Barnes from the roster in favor of fellow hurler Darwinzon Hernandez.

Chris Sale will take the hill for Boston in Game 1. He’ll be opposed by Houston’s Framber Valdez.

Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start Game 2 for Boston.

Boston’s ALCS roster is as follows:

Pitchers (13): Ryan Brasier, Nathan Eovaldi, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Hirokazu Sawamura, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

Infielders (5): Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw

Outfielders (4): J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Infielder/Outfielders (2): Kiké Hernández, Danny Santana

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)