Boston Red Sox announce World Series roster

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox announced their 25-man roster Tuesday morning ahead of Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chris Sale will take the mound in the series opener, which is slated to begin at 8:09 p.m. He’ll be opposed by Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

Pitcher Drew Pomeranz was the only change from the American League Championship roster. He replaces reliever Brandon Workman.

The roster is as follows:

PITCHERS (11): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Nathan Eovaldi, Heath Hembree, Joe Kelly, Craig Kimbrel, Drew Pomeranz, Rick Porcello, David Price, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale

CATCHERS (3): Sandy Leon, Blake Swihart, Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (7): Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Brock Holt, Ian Kinsler, Mitch Moreland, Eduardo Núñez, Steve Pearce

OUTFIELDERS (4): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez

