Boston Red Sox hiking ticket prices for 2019 season

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hoping to catch the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox in action at Fenway Park in 2019? It’s going to cost you a bit more than usual.

The club announced Thursday that is hiking ticket prices by an average of 2.5 percent, in addition to adjusting their variable pricing structure by adding a new tier for the six games in highest demand.

The new tier, “Diamond,” includes the home opener on April 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the July 12-13 games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and three games against the New York Yankees on July 26-27 and September 7, according to the team.

Given the popularity of the Diamond games, the team says ticket prices will rise by an average of about 10 percent, while prices for the remaining 73 home games will rise by an average of 1.6 percent.

Prices have been raised by 1.8 percent per year on average dating back to 2009.

