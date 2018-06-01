Boston Red Sox officially release Hanley Ramirez

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Boston Red Sox have officially released slugger Hanley Ramirez, the team announced Friday.

The club designated Ramirez for assignment on May 25 in order to clear a spot on the roster for the return of second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

In 44 games with the Red Sox in 2018, Ramirez totaled just 45 hits in 177 plate appearances.

Boston had seven days to either trade or release him.

The #RedSox today released DH/1B Hanley Ramirez. — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 1, 2018

