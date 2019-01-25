Boston Red Sox postpone White House trip

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have postponed their celebratory World Series trip to the White House, the team confirmed Friday.

The club was slated to be honored in Washington on Feb. 15 before the start of spring training but they will now make the trip on May 9 while they visit Baltimore for a three-game series with the Orioles.

Team officials voiced concerns about making the trip because thousands of federal employees were out of work during the government shutdown.

Trump said Friday that he’ll sign legislation to reopen shuttered government departments for three weeks — until Feb. 15.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)