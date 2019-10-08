Boston Red Sox raising ticket prices for 2020 season

BOSTON (WHDH) - Days after failing to qualify for postseason play, the Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that they are raising ticket prices for the 2020 season.

Prices will rise by an average of 1.7 percent with prices for “Diamond” and “Tier 1” to “Tier 3” games increasing, and prices for “Tier 4” to “Tier 5” games decreasing.

The team says it will continue to offer special reduced pricing for students, clergy, veterans, and active-duty military members.

Tickets for high school and college students will be available for all games for $9, and the Kid Nation Program, a free program for those 14 and under, will continue to include a Red Sox ticket at no charge in 2020.

Since 2009, the club has raised prices by 1.8 percent per year on average with an annual increase of less than 3 percent in 10 of the past 12 seasons.

Below is a breakdown of prices for each non-premium seating category (click to enlarge):

Below is a look at 2020 home games by tier (click to enlarge):

