BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox players are getting ready for another season with their first spring training workout starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Red Sox sent their equipment down earlier this month and are now officially starting their practice, with 31 pitchers and six catchers participating in this year’s training.

The team is expecting to have 62 players in camp, including Chris Sale, who is scheduled to throw a bullpen session. Injuries have limited Sale to just 11 starts over his past three seasons, but now he has a clean bill of health heading into 2023 spring training.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora says the team is feeling good and ready to get to work.

“It’s going to be a challenging season,” Cora said. “We play in the toughest division in baseball, but like I always said, you go out there, you play good baseball, you get a chance. So now that is what we are going to try to do.”

The team’s first squad workout is on Monday and the first game is on Feb. 24.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)