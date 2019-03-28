Boston Red Sox set 2019 Opening Day roster

SEATTLE (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox officially set their 2019 Opening Day roster Thursday before starting their title defense against the Seattle against the Mariners.

World Series MVP Steve Pearce will start the season on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain. He left an exhibition game last weekend with discomfort. Infielder Marco Hernández will also begin the season on the injured list as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who is expected to play a role with the club this season, will be sidelined out of the gate for at least 10 days with left knee inflammation.

Ace pitcher Chris Sale will make his fifth career Opening Day start at T-Mobile Park opposite Seattle’s Marco Gonzales. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

The Red Sox’ 2019 Opening Day Roster is as follows:

PITCHERS (13): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Nathan Eovaldi, Heath Hembree, Brian Johnson, Rick Porcello, David Price, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Tyler Thornburg, Hector Velázquez, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (2): Blake Swihart, Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (6): Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Brock Holt, Mitch Moreland, Eduardo Núñez, Sam Travis

OUTFIELDERS (4): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez

