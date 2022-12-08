BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has reportedly agreed to sign an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

The news comes after the Red Sox said they were close to a deal with Bogaerts.

Bogaerts has been the starting shortstop for the Red Sox for 9 seasons and is currently the longest tenured player on the team. He won his fifth Silver Slugger award this past season and is a two-time World Series champ.

Despite the loss for the Red Sox, the team did agree to a five-year, $90 million contract with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida and a two-year, $32 million contract with closer Kenley Jansen in free agency.

