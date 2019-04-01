Boston Red Sox sign star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to 6-year extension

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts gets high-fives in the dugout after scoring during the seventh inning of the team's spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, March 25, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts will be a member of the Boston Red Sox for a long time to come.

The club announced Monday that the 26-year-old Aruban has signed a six-year contract extension that spans the 2020-2025 seasons, with a vesting option for the 2026 season.

Bogaerts has appeared in 763 games over seven major league seasons since being signed by Boston as an international free agent in 2009.

During his time in Boston, he has hit .283 with 75 home runs, 177 doubles, 14 triples, and 387 RBI.

Bogaerts is the only player that was on the team’s active World Series roster in both 2013 and 2018.

The financial terms of the extension have not been disclosed.

Ace pitcher Chris Sale was recently signed to a five-year contract worth $145 million.

