Boston Red Sox trade catcher Sandy León to Cleveland Indians

Boston Red Sox's Sandy Leon runs on his RBI double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have traded catcher Sandy León to the Cleveland Indians for a minor league pitcher, the team announced Monday.

Cleveland sent right-hander Adenys Bautista to Boston in exchange for León, according to Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.

Bautista, 21, made his professional debut in 2018 after signing with Cleveland out of the Dominican Republic. He has not yet appeared in a Major League game.

León, 30, appeared in 65 games at catcher for Boston in 2019. He hit .192 with five home runs and 19 RBI.

He started a total of 305 games for the Red Sox over five seasons.

