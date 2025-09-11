BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts remembered the lives lost on September 11, 2001. The somber ceremonies began Thursday morning on the State House steps with a moment of silence and a reading of the names of those from Massachusetts who died.

Loved ones gathered at the Boston Public Garden for a wreath laying ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial.

“In Boston, we want every single person who lost a loved one in those attacks to know you do not carry that weight alone,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. “In Boston, you have the entire community to lean on.”

And new this year, a roundtable with students, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, and people who lost family and friends 24 years ago gave teens an opportunity to ask questions and create an open dialogue about 9/11 and the aftermath.

“My family was affected very differently and uniquely because my family is very diverse, especially with an Arab background, and I wanted to get a perspective on how different families were impacted,” a student said.

“This isn’t free,” a speaker said. “We live in a country that we’ve got to stand for. And again, through my tragedies, it’s made me a better person and stronger.”

