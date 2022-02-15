BOSTON (WHDH) - People 12 years and older must now show proof that they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to get into many establishments in Boston.

The city moved into phase two of its “B Together” plan on Tuesday, which calls for proof of full vaccination to enter indoor dining locations, including bars and nightclubs, indoor fitness establishments, and indoor entertainment venues. A full list of covered locations can be found here.

Employees working in those spaces will also be required to be fully vaccinated.

Those 12 years and older will need to show that they are fully vaccinated by providing a CDC vaccination card, a digital image of their CDC card, an image of any official immunization record, or by using the City of Boston B Together app or any other COVID-19 vaccine verification app.

Since Jan. 15, people in that age range have had to show proof that they received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning March 1, children between ages 5 and 11 years must show proof of one dose of a vaccine before having to show proof of full vaccination on May 1.

The city’s policy has left some business owners frustrated, including Jeffrey Gates, who owns Brassiere.

“Business diners don’t want to ask clients what their vaccine status is,” he said. “I think it makes people uncomfortable and they just didn’t want to go there.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says this proof of vaccination requirement will be lifted when there are fewer than 95 percent of ICU beds occupied, fewer than 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, and a community positivity rate below five percent.

“Once we’re under all three of those thresholds, we intend to lift the business proof of vaccination requirement,” she said.

Several other cities and town are currently rolling back their restrictions, including in Worcester, where their Board of Health voted to get rid of its indoor mask mandate beginning Friday.

