Boston resident who contracted COVID-19 says she’s been battling symptoms for almost a month

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston resident who contracted the coronavirus says she’s been experiencing for about a month and no matter what she does, she can’t seem to get past it.

Lauren Nichols told 7NEWS that she tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17 and on day 28, she was still spiking a fever.

“It really does feel like you’ve got this sort of dry, inflamed, cracked windpipe and not an ounce of moisture in it,” she explained. “You can imagine the amount of times you breathe, the pain from that dryness.”

Nichols called her doctor after she started having some trouble breathing but was told she’d be fine.

When her symptoms got worse, she called a different doctor, who told her to get tested.

“Age is clearly not a factor,” she said. “I’m 32. I have no underlying conditions. I have been an incredible active, healthy person.”

Nichols wants to share her story after realizing it was hard to find information when she first started feeling sick.

“There were no personal stories shared online, I think because there’s a lot of stigma of being infected,” she recalled. “You don’t have anything to go off of. The doctors are learning from you.”

Nichols says she doesn’t know when she’s going to get better but she’s been told even when she does, she could be more susceptible to other illnesses.

For now, she’s being monitored over the phone.

“But it’s not always a death sentence,” she said. “Severe pain, yeah, but I’ve been managing at home.”

Nichols added that her husband has been taking care of her and has not gotten sick.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)