Boston residents asked not to call 911 to request coronavirus testing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston residents looking to inquire about coronavirus testing are being asked not to call 911.

Boston EMS officials said they have seen an uptick in 911 calls and do not provide COVID-19 testing.

To keep the lines available for life-threatening emergencies, residents are instead asked to visit the Boston Public Health Commission, state department of health or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites for general information.

911 should only be called if you are experiencing difficulty in breathing.

If you think you have COVID-19 you are urged to call your primary care provider.

