Boston residents prepare for second storm this weekend

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - With a blast of snow bringing up to 10 inches across the state, people in Boston are getting shovels ready and plow crews are getting trucks gassed up and ready to hit the streets and highways.

Less than 24 hours after snow blanketed the area, crews are gearing up for the second storm of the weekend at the Chelsea salt pile.

Residents say they are not too concerned.

“I got my milk and bread, so I’m not worried about it,” Phyllis Boyd said. “I’m not worried. It’s only a storm.”

Some residents are even excited about the storm, especially ones who have Monday off of school.

“Very excited,” Luke, a sixth grader, said. “Getting to relax and maybe play Fortnite and play in the snow.”

The storm is expected to start Sunday evening and end Monday morning.

