Boston residents try to stay cool as heat emergency declared, soaring temps move in for Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents tried to find relief from temperatures of more than 90 degrees at crowded beaches and local splash centers as Boston declared opened cooling centers and declared a heat emergency for Sunday and Monday.
Because of the pandemic, cooling centers are running at reduced capacity. People are asked to pack light and bring their own waterbottles.
The centers will screen people at the door and enforce wearing masks.
Cooling center locations are listed below:
BCYF Blackstone
50 W. Brookline St. Boston 02118
BCYF Charlestown
255 Medford St. Charlestown 02129
BCYF Condon
200 D St. So. Boston 02127
BCYF Curtis Hall
20 South St. Jamaica Plain 02130
BCYF Gallivan
61 Woodruff Way Mattapan 02126
BCYF Golden Age
382 Main St. Charlestown 02129
BCYF Grove Hall
51 Geneva Ave. Dorchester 02121
BCYF Hennigan
200 Heath St. Jamaica Plain 02130
BCYF Holland
85 Olney St. Dorchester 02121
BCYF Marshall
35 Westville St., Dorchester
BCYF Menino
125 Brookway Rd. Roslindale 02131
BCYF Mildred Ave.
5 Mildred Ave. Mattapan 02126
BCYF Nazzaro
30 North Bennet St. Boston 02113
BCYF Paris Street
112 Paris Street E. Boston 02128
BCYF Pino
86 Boardman St. E. Boston 02128
BCYF Roche
1716 Centre St. W. Roxbury 02132
BCYF Shelburne
2730 Washington St. Roxbury 02119
BCYF Tobin
1481 Tremont St. Boston 02120
BCYF Tynan
650 East Fourth St. So. Boston 02127
BCYF Vine St.
339 Dudley St. Roxbury 02118
