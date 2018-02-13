BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston residents weighed in on Mayor Marty Walsh’s proposal to regulate Airbnb rentals in the city Tuesday.

The proposal would require housing rentals to be registered and regulated through the city.

Supporters say it will free up space for affordable housing, but opponents say the focus is misdirected.

“These developers come in and take a whole building, and they turn it into units and condos. It makes it really expensive for the people living in Boston,” said Roxbury resident Caroline Sand, who supports the legislation.

“The ones that are the mom and pop, like my wife and I, and the other people that are around, you shouldn’t go after the little person. I think the big person, if you want to limit how many units they have at Airbnb, yes, that’s fine,” said Airbnb renter Michael Gallahue.

The city council still needs to pass the ordinance.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)