BOSTON (WHDH) - People in the Boston area with connections to Jamaica are feeling the affects of Hurricane Melissa.

Niambe McIntosh, daughter of Grammy award winner Peter Tosh, was born in Jamaica and still has family in the area.

McIntosh founded the Peter Tosh Foundation in honor of her late father and her hometown is in the direct path of the hurricane.

McIntosh said the foundation typically focusses on community initiatives in Jamaica, but they’re now working with other local groups to raise money for immediate hurricane relief.

That money will go towards making sure people affected by the storm will have food, clean water, and other essential supplies.

“We as Jamaican people, we hold onto faith, we’re guided by our faith and hold onto that very firmly and you know put that forward and put that energy forward to get through this but it is definitely scary,” McIntosh said.

