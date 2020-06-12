BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Resiliency Fund has distributed more than $20 million to 247 organizations working to support those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the first round of distribution, the Fund has raised over $31 million from more than 6,300 donors and has since given out $20 million to organizations that provide food, basic necessities and additional support for Boston’s most vulnerable residents, according to Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Fund’s steering committee.

“The Boston Resiliency Fund has been a lifeline for many organizations that are helping residents with their basic needs during this public health crisis,” Walsh said. “By distributing over $20 million to organizations, the Fund has had an extraordinary impact in our community, supporting over 225,000 families in need.”

Out of the organizations who have received funding, 46 percent are led by a person of color and 57 percent are led by a woman, Walsh and the steering committee said. As the Fund continues to commit to equity, 52 percent of the 21 organizations receiving funding this week are led by a person of color and 47 percent are led by a woman.

“The Boston Resiliency Fund’s insistence on using an equity lens is appropriate and a part of the healing process to which we all must contribute,” said Jack Connors, Jr., member of the Boston Resiliency Fund Steering Committee.

