BOSTON (WHDH) - Children living with autism were able to get a special visit from Santa at a Boston restaurant Saturday morning.

Maggiano’s in the Back Bay hosted the event with Autism Eats, which works with restaurants to adjust lighting and music to accommodate kids with sensory issues and make them feel comfortable in social settings.

“That’s what we want for everybody here. Be yourself, whatever happens, happens” said Autism Eats founder Lenard Zohn. “Come out and enjoy.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)