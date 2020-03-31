Boston restaurant offering patrons option to send food to local healthcare workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - A restaurant in Boston is offering patrons an online option to send food to local healthcare workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A post on Cafe Bonjour’s website reads, “Are you currently feeling helpless? Wondering how you can help during this time of crisis? Wish you had masks or gloves to donate? Ever thought about donating a meal to the healthcare professionals on the front lines of this war against COVID-19 as a token of your appreciation instead?”

The eatery says it is providing breakfast and lunch options to donate to local doctors, nurses, and hospital staff on the frontlines who are working to treat coronavirus patients and prevent the spread of sickness.

With the click of a button, cafe patrons can send breakfast or lunch to a hospital or specific department of their choice.

The cafe says it will include a handwritten note allowing patrons to express their gratitude for the invaluable work that is being done in hospitals across the city.

For information on placing an order, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)