BOSTON (WHDH) - A restaurant in downtown Boston is dealing with a party problem involving Patriots players.

With a license on the line, the owner and police are describing the chaotic scene not long after the AFC Championship game in January.

The owner of Estella’s on Temple Place claims he tried to get the players to leave, but that things were out of his control.

“There’s a sense of entitlement that these players think they can do whatever they want,” Helder Brandao, owner of Estella’s, said.

Police said they received a noise complaint around 2:20 a.m. on January 27, two days after the team punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. Officers said they found about 30 people inside, including several women who were nude or in bikinis.

They said the restaurant smelled like tobacco and marijuana and that one dollar bills were scattered on the floor.

“They came in they brought in their own 1942s they brought in their own hookah they came in with multiple women,” Brandao said. “Some of the big players went through the side where Susan let them in with the entourage.”

Police said people were drinking inside until nearly 3 a.m., but the owner claimed his bartenders closed down the bar an hour before then, in compliance with Massachusetts law.

The restaurant’s owner said he is considering legal actions against the players.

“They left without paying their tabs,” he said. “That’s the least of our concern. There is discussion in texts I asked for everyone who was there. It’s kind of a sticky situation. It’s a lose-lose, I’ve considered a lawsuit.”

The Boston licensing board will vote tomorrow on whether a license violation was committed.

If a violation is found, the restaurant could have their license suspended, revoked, or modified.

The Patriots have not responded to the accusations.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)