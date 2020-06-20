Boston restaurants eager for indoor service to start Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston restaurant owners said they’re eager for restrictions on indoor dining to be lifted Monday, giving them more table area.

Legal Harborside in Boston opened its patio for the summer on Saturday, but will gain an additional 20 tables on Monday.

“Looking at the forecast there’s going to be some rain next week, it couldn’t come at any better timing,” Executive Chef Rich Vellante said.

Under the state’s phase two re-opening rules, groups are limited to six people and must keep six feet apart from each other, and no bar service is allowed. Vellante said the restaurant has put policies in place to keep servers and food preparers safe as service increases.

Diners at the patio Saturday said they were happy to be back at a restaurant.

“It feels good, a little bit of normalcy is good in these crazy times,” said diner Jim Bingel.

