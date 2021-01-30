Boston restaurants say later closing times are helping business

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston restaurant owners say they’ve seen a welcome boost in business since the city lifted some coronavirus restrictions earlier in the week.

Restaurants must still operate at 25 percent capacity, but can now stay open to their regular closing time instead of shutting down at 9:30 p.m. Arya in the North End is now staying open until midnight, and owner Massimo Tiberi said customers are taking advantage.

“The first couple days actually have been pretty good,” Tiberi said. “People like no curfew, they like coming in late, it’s better for us.”

