Boston restaurants to resume outdoor dining next week, North End on April 1

BOSTON (WHDH) - Outdoor dining for approved restaurants in Boston is slated to begin on March 22 — but restaurants in the North End will have to wait until the previously-announced date of April 1.

The Boston Licensing Commission determined the North End would not see the return of outdoor dining until the beginning of next month.

In announcing the March 22 return to eating outside, the mayor’s office also noted that applications for outdoor dining licenses on both public and private property are now open, and businesses can apply online.

“Outdoor dining was one of the bright spots last summer and fall, and we’ve seen the benefits it has had on our neighborhoods: supporting local businesses, a safe and enjoyable experience for restaurant patrons, and an added resource for Boston’s small businesses during this challenging time,” Walsh said in a statement. “I’m thrilled we are able to start this program even earlier, and I look forward to businesses and residents taking advantage of it.”

Restaurant owners said this news is the bright light at the end of a very long winter.

“We’re rather excited, it worked out extremely well. You get a day like today, it’s heaven,” said President and Owner, Union Oyster House Joe Milano.

They have already been approved by the city for outdoor dining.

Just like last year, Union Street will be closed to traffic which will allow some historic spaces along the narrow sidewalks more room for tables outside.

The oyster house can fit about 14 tables plus a mini oyster bar and hostess station all socially distanced.

“The fact that you have outdoor seating, meaning the street is shut down, allows the patrons to eat outside. It feels more comfortable,” Milano said.

Over in the South End at the busy intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Tremont, Mida will soon have their outdoor dining back on the city sidewalk.

“They’ve done a good job loosening restrictions and trying to help restaurants. We have plenty of space on the sidewalk, it’s fun, it activates this corner and gives plenty of energy to this neighborhood,” co-owner Seth Gerber said.

They have been expanding dining which means expanding their staff and they’ve already been doing some hiring in recent weeks.

“People are excited and feel much more comfortable dining outside than inside. So it provides more capacity and gives us an extra little edge to start to build back,” said Gerber.

The 2021 Outdoor Dining Pilot Program season for approved restaurants will end Dec. 1, 2021, weather-permitting. Restaurants that took part in the 2020 temporary outdoor dining program and who wish to do so in 2021 must re-apply, and the city will also be accepting applications from restaurants that did not take part in the 2020 temporary outdoor dining program.

