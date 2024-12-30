BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of area residents counted down to 2025 at Boston’s First Night celebration at City Hall Plaza.

The celebration, which dates back to 1976, brings people together from all around the world for 12 hours of fun.

The events include a parade, performances, ice sculptures, a massive countdown, and, of course, fireworks.

Boston stressed that safety is the top priority when hosting an event like First Night.

“We have a comprehensive safety plan in place that will support this family friendly event,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

Police officers and firefighters were on patrol throughout downtown and there was an increased presence throughout the city.

“We ask no public consumption of alcohol and marijuana in public spaces and we also ask you not to bring drones or use drones in the area, particularly on the First Night festival events that exist,” Cox said.

Additional transit police officers were also on patrol for the MBTA.

“This is an annual tradition that brings people together from all around the world,” Mayor Michelle Wu said.

