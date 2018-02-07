BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston business has a Valentine’s Day offer for people who believes burgers a girl’s best friend.

The North End sandwich shop Pauli’s is offering a blinged-out burger for a proposal to remember.

On Valentine’s Day, customers looking to seal the deal can order a Big Boy burger, topped with a diamond engagement ring.

The burger, with the ring, costs $3,000.

