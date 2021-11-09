BOSTON (WHDH) - A school in Boston will close for at least 10 days and transition to remote learning due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak, education officials announced Tuesday.

There will be no in-person learning at the Curley K-8 School from Wednesday through Monday, Nov. 22, Principal Katie Grassa said in a letter to the school community. Officials said the school has seen more than 40 positive cases in the past three weeks.

“Due to a recent increase in positive cases of Covid-19 at the Curley, across multiple grade levels and classrooms over the last week, the Boston Public Health Commission has advised to close the school for in-person learning,” Grassa wrote. “This is an active effort to immediately stop the spread and provide time to add staffing capacity to fully implement the test and stay and contact tracing programs.”

Curley art teacher Katherine Freiburger said she thought the school might go to remote learning, but was surprised to get the news Tuesday.

“I wasn’t expecting it today. I kind of had a feeling maybe it would happen,” Freiburger said. “But today it felt very sudden to me, because I was already getting in a groove with in-person learning and having everyone in the classroom, and now I have to kind of switch gears and think, ‘Oh gosh, now I have to do Zooms.'”

Boston health officials are also urging those who have been on campus to self-isolate and avoid groups or gatherings, including community activities, practices, and social events for at least five days or until they receive a negative COVID-19 test.

Grassa noted that Boston Public Schools is finalizing a plan on how students can access learning and meals while they are at home.

Each student will be sent home with a Chromebook.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)