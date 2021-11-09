BOSTON (WHDH) - A school in Boston will close for at least 10 days and transition to remote learning due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak, education officials announced Tuesday.

There will be no in-person learning at the Curley K-8 School from Wednesday through Monday, Nov. 22, Principal Katie Grassa said in a letter to the school community.

“Due to a recent increase in positive cases of Covid-19 at the Curley, across multiple grade levels and classrooms over the last week, the Boston Public Health Commission has advised to close the school for in-person learning,” Grassa wrote. “This is an active effort to immediately stop the spread and provide time to add staffing capacity to fully implement the test and stay and contact tracing programs.”

Boston health officials are also urging those who have been on campus to self-isolate and avoid groups or gatherings, including community activities, practices, and social events for at least five days or until they receive a negative COVID-19 test.

Grassa noted that Boston Public Schools is finalizing a plan on how students can access learning and meals while they are at home.

Each student will be sent home with a Chromebook.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

