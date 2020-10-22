Boston School Committee chair resigns amid backlash over apparent racist comments caught on hot mic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The chairman of the Boston School Committee has resigned amid backlash over apparent racist comments caught on a hot mic during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Thursday that he has accepted the resignation of Chairman Michael Loconto.

“Chairman Loconto notified me earlier this morning that he is stepping down from the Boston School Committee, and I have accepted his resignation. While he conveyed to me his personal embarrassment and his desire to seek forgiveness, his comments were hurtful and wrong,” Walsh said in a statement. “None of us wishes to be defined by a single moment in our lives and no one knows that better than me. Michael is someone who has done important and difficult work for the people of Boston, and especially our children, but we cannot accept the disparagement of members of our community.”

Loconto’s microphone was still on when he appeared to mock the names of upcoming speakers around 11:30 p.m.

Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George took to Twitter shortly after and wrote, “Inappropriate. Unacceptable. WTF was that?!”

She later called for Loconto’s resignation from the school committee.

“Mr. Loconto’s behavior last night was unacceptable. I’m deeply appalled, personally offended, by his words. I watched & heard it live. It is unconscionable that he would mock & disparage our families. Our school communities & our City deserve more. It’s time for his resignation,” she wrote on Twitter. “There are times and events that are embarrassing, unprofessional, and also excusable (esp during this time), and then there are those things that require resignation. This requires resignation.”

Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell also released a statement, saying that Loconto should resign.

“Racist comments are never acceptable, most of all by our public servants,” she wrote. “This is not the first time people of color have felt disrespected by Mr. Loconto. I don’t accept this behavior from our School Committee Chair and neither should Mayor Walsh. Loconto should resign.”

Loconto issued an apology Thursday morning, which read, “I want to apologize for the comments I made last night. It was not ever my intention to mock anyone. I know what was in my head and in my heart but I make no excuses. I know how my words were heard and how they hurt. I have always tried to lead my life, publicly and privately, by treating people with dignity and respect. To those who I offended, I offer again my sincerest apology and ask for your forgiveness.”

Loconto was first appointed to the Boston School Committee in 2014 before being elected as chairperson in 2018, according to the Boston Public Schools website.

His current term was slated to expire on Jan. 3, 2022.

