BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston School Committee is moving forward with plans to shutter schools, impacting three high schools and one elementary school.

For months, parents and educators have protested the proposal, but committee members argued that this decision is what will be best for Boston students in the long run.

Under the plan, four schools will merge and two will merge after the 2025-2026 school year, affecting about 1,300 students.

The schools closing are Dever Elementary School in Dorchester, Excel High School in South Boston, Community Academy in Dorchester, and the Mary Lyon Pilot High School in Allston-Brighton.

BPS Administrators said these schools are not capable of offering a full range of services to students and have too few students for the size of the buildings.

Parents dropping their kids off at Dever Elementary said they are now facing an uncertain future.

“Next year is going to be worse because we don’t know where our kids are going to go,” said parent Carlos Vega.

Superintendent Mary Skipper said the closures and merger will save the district about $20 million, which will be reinvested into schools and classrooms.

