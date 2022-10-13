BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston school crossing guard charged with disturbing crimes against children was arrested by police Tuesday.

Boston Police Detectives arrested David Spiers Tuesday and charged him with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child. Officials said Spiers, who worked out of Dorchester District C-11, has been placed on administrative leave as the Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit investigates the incident.

“We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement. “The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves.”

The Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards is also investigating.

