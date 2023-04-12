BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials with the Boston Public Schools are apologizing over an error that wrongly calculated student GPA’s and impacted which students were told they were eligible to go to some of the city’s exam schools.

Speaking with 7NEWS, parents voiced frustration on Tuesday.

“It’s unfortunate,” one parent said. “That’s misleading. It’s unfair.”

“They’re a mess,” another parent said. “That really is not okay. Our kids deserve an equal opportunity for the best education possible and the exam schools provide that. If they don’t notify us in time, or they tell us we’ve passed and haven’t passed, that’s a problem.”

Boston Latin, Boston Latin Academy and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science are elite exam schools many parents hope their children can make the grade to attend.

Boston school officials this week, though, sent out an email telling parents that mistakes had been made in recent notifications about calculations for some students’ grade point averages.

“Although we work with an external auditor to ensure the accuracy of our data, neither the external auditor nor BPS’ Office of Data and Accountability (ODA) caught the error before notices were sent out,” officials said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she’s glad the mistake was caught early.

Still, she acknowledged the mistake makes a tense time for many parents even more tough.

“We still know that it is extremely disruptive for families and we’ve been reaching out one by one to each of these families just to make sure that we are clear and just so apologetic about the mistakes that happened with this,” she said. “We have to be precise about all of our processes at every step along the way.”

School officials told parents they expect to have accurate eligibility notices sent out by the end of the week, adding that exam school invitations are still scheduled to go out early next month.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper is expected to address this topic with more specifics at a school committee meeting Tuesday night.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)