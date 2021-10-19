BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public School officials say they confiscated a loose bullet that was found inside a student’s backpack Tuesday.

The bullet was found during a bag check at TechBoston Academy and officials say they do not believe the student intended to bring it on campus, according to a BPS spokesperson.

Though he is not believed to be a threat to the school or community, he will still be summonsed to court under the BPS code of conduct.

The school day was not interrupted by the incident.

No further details were released.

