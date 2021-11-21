BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston school is set to re-open Monday after shutting down for 10 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Curley School in Jamaica Plain reported 46 positive cases in two weeks, leading to the shutdown.

The school switched to remote learning for those ten days but state officials approved only four of those days to count toward the 180-day requirement.

