BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is honoring civil rights icon and trailblazing politician Mel King by naming a school after him.

City officials and educational leaders gathered at 90 Warren Avenue Wednesday morning at to celebrate the renaming of the McKinley Schools to the Melvin H. King South End Academy.

The McKinley Schools is a group of four schools in one that provides special education to students in Kindergarten through grade 12.

Mayor Michelle Wu said the schools will also be renovated this coming year.

“To rename this school in Mel King’s honor is one thing, we are very proud to do that, but to reshape it in his image, to infuse it truly with his commitment, love, and vision is another endeavor that goes on and will be an act of service every single day,” Wu said.

King was a longtime community activist, educator, and lawmaker who made history as the first Black person to make it on the ballot for Boston mayor in 1983. He died last month at the age of 94.

A mural depicting King and his famous words, “Love is the question and the answer” is painted on one of the McKinley Schools’ buildings.

