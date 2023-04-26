BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston will honor civil rights icon and trailblazing politician Mel King by naming a school after him.

City officials will gather at 90 Warren Avenue at 10 a.m. to celebrate the renaming of the McKinley Schools to the Melvin H. King South End Academy.

Mayor Wu, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper, School Leader Cindie Neilson, and Joyce King are all expected to attend the event.

King was a longtime community activist, educator, and lawmaker who made history as the first Black person to make it on the ballot for Boston mayor in 1983. He died last month at the age of 94.

A mural depicting King and his famous words, “Love is the question and the answer” is painted on one of the McKinley Schools’ buildings.

