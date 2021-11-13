BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston school will continue remote learning despite the state only giving credit for some of that time period, School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said Saturday.

Earlier this week, Boston officials said the Curley School in Jamaica Plain would go remote for 10 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak and requested the state Department of Education count seven of those days toward the state’s 180-day requirement. But state officials only approved four days, saying the school should’ve acted more quickly to contain the spread.

Cassellius said she was following the guidelines of the Boston Public Health Commission and would not rush kids back to class.

“If you still feel strongly that you will not count the additional three days in the 180 days required, we have no doubt the school community and our union partners will rally for our students and we will figure out how best to make up the time,” Cassellius wrote to state officials.

