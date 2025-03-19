BOSTON (WHDH) - Crab legs, salmon steaks, and haddock filets. Those are just some of the items recovered by the non-profit food for free at North America’s largest sea food exposition in Boston.

“When you go out on the floor, just seeing how much food is going to the trash that is so mind blowing it’s fresh really good people at the stores they pay money for,” said Amanda Kerstman, Associate Manager of Volunteers.

More than a dozen employees and volunteers with the food rescue spent the afternoon packing two trucks with the unused sea food.

The annual seafood expo has become a tradition for the non-profit, taking advantage of the excess food to help families in need.

“We come here every year to recover perfectly good food that the exhibitors come here to display and then can’t take with them to their next event,” said Tim Cavaratta, Director of Operations Food for Free.

With rising grocery prices, and an increase in the cost of living, “Food for Free” is making sure every last bite of seafood doesn’t go to waste.

“The prices are just skyrocketing and that just makes it harder and harder to put healthy culturally relevant food on the plate for people,” said Kerstman.

