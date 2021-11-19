BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Seaport is once again being transformed into the Boston Snowport this holiday season.

The winter wonderland features holiday shopping, rooftop igloos, outdoor games, and more.

The Holiday Market also made its first appearance in the Snowport with its grand opening on Friday.

The open-air market showcases more than 60 small businesses and features festive menus from Tuscan Kitchen and Breezy Hill Orchard.

The Holiday Market is open seven days a week through Jan. 2, 2022, with the following hours:

3 – 8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sunday

During the peak holiday season from Dec. 10 to 24, the market will extend its hours to 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily.

People can learn more about what the Snowport has to offer by visiting the Boston Seaport website.

