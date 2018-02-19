BOSTON (AP) — Boston is seeking artists to design a memorial dedicated to Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

The deadline for artists and architects to submit their qualifications is Feb. 28.

The city and the nonprofit organization MLK Boston will whittle the list down to about five artists, who will be asked to develop their proposal over the summer. The winning project will be announced in November.

The city estimates the memorial will cost $3 to 5 million. Its location is to be determined.

The Kings met as students in Boston. Martin Luther King received his doctorate in theology from Boston University and was an assistant pastor at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury. Coretta Scott King graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music with a music education degree.

