BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston saw an early surge in flu cases this year.

The Public Health Commission said there is a 114% increase in reported cases compared to last year, and a 44% rise in flu-related emergency room visits.

The city said the rate of infection increased most rapidly among children.

Doctors encouraged children and older adults to get the flu vaccine.

