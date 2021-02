BOSTON (WHDH) - Wet snow blew through Boston Monday afternoon as a Nor’easter socked the state.

The snow wasn’t sticking to pavement in the afternoon and residents were out and about on sidewalks.

The city is expected to get 6 inches of snowfall.

