Boston set to approve use of electronic scooters in the city

BOSTON (WHDH) - E-scooters will be available for use in Brookline starting next week, and Boston is set to do the same.

The Boston City Council approved an ordinance from Mayor Marty Walsh on Thursday that would regulate the electronic scooters.

Local leaders hope the scooters will reduce congestion and give people another way to get around the city.

Transportation officials say they’re working to make rules for scooters in order to give commuters more options.

“We’re asking the legislature to work with us…to enact an immediate law to treat low-speed vehicles — low speed being less than 20 miles per hour — to follow bicycle laws,” said Jackie DeWolf of MassDOT. “Bicycle laws cover a lot of safety measures.”

Scooters will be available in Brookline starting on April 1. Brookline is the first community in the state to approve use of the scooters.

